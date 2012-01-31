Jan 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,866.32 million rupees Open interest : 1,008,193 Volume : 2,159,538 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.8000 66.0475 65.4825 65.6225 7141 16832 2922.17991 44443 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.2400 66.4800 65.9200 66.0375 181 2071 74.39722 1125 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.4000 66.4000 66.3500 66.3500 3 33 1.52705 23 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.4025 78.7775 78.2300 78.4700 2296 7753 711.44345 9060 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.0875 79.2000 78.6825 78.8825 237 3193 113.15734 1431 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.4175 65.6800 65.0625 65.0975 1846 14279 549.2046 8404 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.8250 66.0000 65.4500 65.5500 171 1521 64.31174 979 USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.6000 50.6000 49.6525 49.7450 73350 696066 101528.5149 2036481 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.3500 50.4250 50.0000 50.0975 2752 159108 2169.07557 43209 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.6200 50.7600 50.3600 50.4425 463 69979 469.49338 9284 USDINR 29-May-12 50.9625 51.0275 50.6300 50.7100 66 19125 53.284 1050 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.2875 51.2875 50.9000 50.9550 55 5221 78.07207 1532 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.4300 51.4300 51.1800 51.2900 8 2158 13.05185 255 USDINR 29-Aug-12 49.8900 51.7275 49.8900 51.7275 2 1214 2.54623 51 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.7000 51.7000 51.7000 51.7000 1 6849 10.34 200 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.1000 52.1000 52.0000 52.0000 2 756 0.573 11 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.5700 52.6100 52.5700 52.5975 20 2035 105.15625 2000 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)