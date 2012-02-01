Feb 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 107,886.76 million rupees Open interest : 973,049 Volume : 2,139,721 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.4600 65.4600 65.0125 65.0725 7557 12500 3224.01804 49475 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.6350 65.7275 65.4575 65.4825 111 2070 31.1421 475 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.8800 65.9900 65.8000 65.9900 4 31 0.26355 4 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.5125 78.7325 78.0500 78.1150 2630 6994 963.02735 12288 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.0125 79.1500 78.5500 78.5550 295 3723 187.45187 2375 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.2500 65.5700 65.1000 65.1275 1384 13141 461.34956 7057 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.8200 65.9300 65.4550 65.5000 144 1659 70.41964 1071 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.8200 49.9900 49.5475 49.5750 63166 667263 99492.51498 1998144 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.2575 50.3300 49.8950 49.9225 2845 161180 2728.75239 54454 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.5850 50.6600 50.2450 50.2600 400 71885 457.65527 9068 USDINR 29-May-12 50.8600 50.9375 50.5250 50.5425 144 19602 209.76052 4128 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.2000 51.2000 50.7850 50.7950 40 5310 40.69122 798 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.3000 51.3000 51.3000 51.3000 11 2383 17.63401 344 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.3300 51.3300 51.2300 51.2300 2 1209 0.25635 5 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.8000 51.8000 51.8000 51.8000 1 2064 0.518 10 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.2000 52.2000 52.2000 52.2000 2 2035 1.305 25 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)