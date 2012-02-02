Feb 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 136,920.60 million rupees
Open interest : 968,912
Volume : 2,748,097
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.0750 65.2000 64.7900 64.9025 7764 12318 2960.54703 45569
EURINR 28-Mar-12 64.8150 65.6250 64.8150 65.3100 178 1933 48.88929 748
GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.1100 78.4375 77.9850 78.1675 2216 6988 773.59908 9897
GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.6200 78.8900 78.4350 78.6375 177 3742 76.75197 976
JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.0700 65.0700 64.6350 64.8750 1403 14617 581.77008 8975
JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.1500 65.3800 65.0350 65.2400 140 1655 118.89833 1824
USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.4150 49.5450 49.2125 49.4075 92006 664104 126994.5228 2572300
USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.7000 49.8800 49.5525 49.7450 3220 148997 4549.34199 91532
USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.0225 50.2250 49.9225 50.1025 482 73417 546.17783 10913
USDINR 29-May-12 50.2325 50.4700 50.2225 50.3700 96 19984 207.02876 4117
USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.5100 50.6800 50.4200 50.6050 58 5842 58.85265 1164
USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.7700 50.8475 50.7700 50.8475 2 2383 0.10162 2
USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.9700 50.9700 50.9700 50.9700 1 1210 0.05097 1
USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.0500 51.0500 51.0500 51.0500 1 6850 0.05105 1
USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.2500 51.5000 51.2500 51.5000 2 2064 3.14125 61
USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.8000 51.8000 51.8000 51.8000 1 757 0.0518 1
USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.7000 52.0000 51.7000 52.0000 5 2051 0.8284 16
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
