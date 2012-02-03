Feb 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 122,811.35 million rupees Open interest : 992,339 Volume : 2,478,358 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 64.8400 64.9300 64.4150 64.4950 5971 11722 2022.13459 31286 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.2600 65.3100 64.8550 64.9225 185 2026 51.0486 785 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.0500 78.1800 77.5000 77.5350 2633 6411 908.41834 11677 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.5400 78.6375 77.9475 77.9750 154 3718 84.58056 1081 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.7825 64.9225 64.1600 64.2025 1556 13235 417.43885 6472 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.3125 65.3125 64.5125 64.5800 183 1266 70.08516 1079 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9050 1 1 0.06517 1 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.4350 49.4600 48.9200 48.9550 72248 672844 114107.3512 2321967 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.7175 49.7900 49.2350 49.2775 3405 162179 4026.11838 81465 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.4075 50.4075 49.5550 49.6000 617 75256 858.37346 17248 USDINR 29-May-12 50.3000 50.3300 49.8000 49.8300 94 21027 155.62692 3118 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.5200 50.5200 50.0000 50.0300 30 6287 39.81676 795 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.8450 50.8450 50.1800 50.1800 5 2385 3.54532 70 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.7825 50.7825 50.4100 50.4100 27 1852 46.85087 927 USDINR 26-Sep-12 50.9800 50.9800 50.9700 50.9700 2 6855 0.30586 6 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.0300 51.0300 50.9900 51.0000 5 2066 7.7009 151 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.0100 51.0100 51.0100 51.0100 1 407 0.25505 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.5000 51.5900 51.2600 51.2600 4 751 1.18402 23 USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.7500 51.7500 51.7300 51.7300 3 2051 10.45346 202 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)