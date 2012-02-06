Feb 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 131,992.57 million rupees Open interest : 1,032,455 Volume : 2,665,301 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 64.3500 64.4075 63.8525 64.3500 6436 12907 3218.69377 50225 EURINR 28-Mar-12 64.4425 64.8200 64.2825 64.7800 251 2561 119.87536 1855 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.3975 77.6500 77.0400 77.5875 2071 7562 605.21863 7828 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 77.6925 78.1050 77.5000 78.0600 155 3962 53.08547 682 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 77.7400 77.9700 77.5200 77.9700 4 294 3.26946 42 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.0000 64.4400 63.6525 64.3750 1394 13449 368.06858 5754 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.1550 64.7925 64.0400 64.7350 193 1687 58.00576 901 USDINR 27-Feb-12 48.9000 49.3700 48.8300 49.3200 76332 696056 121322.4321 2471686 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.0200 49.6900 48.9050 49.6325 3557 170606 5349.80777 108394 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.5300 50.0000 49.4825 49.9425 559 77983 655.61149 13178 USDINR 29-May-12 49.7275 50.2400 49.7225 50.2400 128 21949 161.59471 3232 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.0075 50.4375 49.9950 50.4375 29 6419 21.6721 431 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.2500 50.5800 50.2500 50.5000 25 3078 42.12131 837 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.8550 50.8550 50.8550 50.8550 1 1802 2.54275 50 USDINR 26-Sep-12 50.8400 50.8400 50.8400 50.8400 1 6855 0.2542 5 USDINR 29-Oct-12 50.7525 51.0000 50.7525 51.0000 6 2066 3.30243 65 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.1700 51.1700 51.1700 51.1700 1 407 0.25585 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.3400 51.3400 51.3400 51.3400 1 751 0.2567 5 USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.4600 51.8000 51.4600 51.8000 8 2061 6.50382 126 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)