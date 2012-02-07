US STOCKS-Futures down as tech rout continues
June 12 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday, with Nasdaq futures taking the biggest hit as investors locked in gains on the richly-valued technology sector.
Feb 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,540.30 million rupees Open interest : 1,072,004 Volume : 2,670,591 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 64.5000 64.9075 64.3650 64.8075 5911 13343 2182.60407 33793 EURINR 28-Mar-12 64.9400 65.2800 64.7700 65.1975 279 2457 117.69142 1810 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.3750 65.3750 65.3750 65.3750 1 32 0.06538 1 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.6575 78.1500 77.5200 78.0100 2838 9702 962.56428 12370 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.1850 78.5500 77.9700 78.4300 261 4649 214.26552 2736 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.0700 64.4100 63.9700 64.3325 1386 13623 352.00973 5485 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.5125 64.7500 64.3700 64.7225 73 1634 19.0315 295 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.2375 49.4650 49.0300 49.3775 80059 724674 123338.0467 2506188 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.5100 49.7875 49.3650 49.7150 3656 189151 4420.73169 89237 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.8000 50.1100 49.7100 50.0475 503 78553 689.56534 13830 USDINR 29-May-12 50.1300 50.3500 49.9775 50.3050 53 24203 179.05015 3566 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.2525 50.5775 50.2200 50.5700 80 6798 57.65225 1141 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.3325 50.7200 50.3300 50.7075 9 3185 7.02394 139 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
June 12 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday, with Nasdaq futures taking the biggest hit as investors locked in gains on the richly-valued technology sector.
Jun 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Monday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.03 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------