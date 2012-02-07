Feb 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,540.30 million rupees Open interest : 1,072,004 Volume : 2,670,591 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 64.5000 64.9075 64.3650 64.8075 5911 13343 2182.60407 33793 EURINR 28-Mar-12 64.9400 65.2800 64.7700 65.1975 279 2457 117.69142 1810 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.3750 65.3750 65.3750 65.3750 1 32 0.06538 1 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.6575 78.1500 77.5200 78.0100 2838 9702 962.56428 12370 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.1850 78.5500 77.9700 78.4300 261 4649 214.26552 2736 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.0700 64.4100 63.9700 64.3325 1386 13623 352.00973 5485 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.5125 64.7500 64.3700 64.7225 73 1634 19.0315 295 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.2375 49.4650 49.0300 49.3775 80059 724674 123338.0467 2506188 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.5100 49.7875 49.3650 49.7150 3656 189151 4420.73169 89237 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.8000 50.1100 49.7100 50.0475 503 78553 689.56534 13830 USDINR 29-May-12 50.1300 50.3500 49.9775 50.3050 53 24203 179.05015 3566 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.2525 50.5775 50.2200 50.5700 80 6798 57.65225 1141 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.3325 50.7200 50.3300 50.7075 9 3185 7.02394 139 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)