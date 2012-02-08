Feb 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 124,033.39 million rupees Open interest : 1,156,229 Volume : 2,487,904 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.2000 65.6125 65.1550 65.5325 6176 21109 2964.5088 45322 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.6750 66.0000 65.5700 65.9500 209 2380 54.96604 835 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.9900 66.2500 65.5500 66.2500 29 125 7.46481 113 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.2500 78.6250 78.1400 78.3925 3016 9878 967.09987 12340 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.7075 79.0400 78.6150 78.7875 396 5567 145.53469 1847 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.4500 79.9500 79.4500 79.9500 2 293 8.02495 101 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.0500 64.2800 63.8800 64.1400 1710 13781 386.82613 6038 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.4800 64.6500 64.2425 64.4250 81 1610 14.81943 230 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.3175 49.4650 49.1925 49.3875 75128 773750 113343.9418 2297597 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.6050 49.7975 49.5200 49.7325 3315 210028 5286.63266 106451 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.9400 50.1300 49.8675 50.0675 396 78915 569.87227 11395 USDINR 29-May-12 50.3500 50.3650 50.1750 50.2900 97 24800 196.94157 3918 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.4175 50.5825 50.3500 50.5300 45 6820 68.34678 1354 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.7475 50.7500 50.6000 50.7500 10 3267 16.27594 321 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.8500 50.9500 50.8500 50.9500 3 1842 2.037 40 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.2500 51.2500 51.2500 51.2500 1 2064 0.1025 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)