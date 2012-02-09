Feb 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 124,830.95 million rupees Open interest : 1,169,416 Volume : 2,489,096 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.4500 65.9750 65.4100 65.9475 7436 17939 3483.64191 52950 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.0000 66.3675 65.9800 66.3550 264 2462 78.54385 1186 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.5000 66.5000 66.4750 66.5000 10 180 4.1894 63 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.3000 78.7200 78.0875 78.6625 3151 9934 850.32458 10845 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.6550 79.1425 78.6200 79.0850 277 6585 185.56454 2352 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.5000 64.5000 64.0300 64.4000 2284 15160 640.14329 9967 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.6325 64.8000 64.4500 64.7550 91 2025 39.43469 610 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.4400 49.7200 49.3600 49.6950 74213 748863 112657.7987 2273493 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.7625 50.0675 49.7600 50.0425 3813 224905 4570.01683 91592 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.1375 50.4100 50.0650 50.3950 850 85198 1668.73922 33216 USDINR 29-May-12 50.4000 50.6625 50.3800 50.6425 119 25769 160.59625 3180 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.7000 50.9525 50.6950 50.9000 72 10728 282.66294 5559 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.9900 51.1600 50.9800 51.1300 17 5585 171.33676 3353 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.1375 51.3000 51.1375 51.3000 2 1862 1.02438 20 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.3100 51.6100 51.3100 51.6100 2 6855 0.30936 6 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.4100 51.7500 51.4100 51.7300 11 2070 7.13051 138 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.6500 51.9400 51.6500 51.9400 3 417 0.77745 15 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.0100 52.1900 52.0100 52.1900 3 802 5.62162 108 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.1300 52.4475 52.1100 52.4475 13 2077 23.09881 443 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)