Feb 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,906.98 million rupees Open interest : 1,080,170 Volume : 2,638,959 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 66.0400 66.1750 65.6725 65.7550 7813 20148 3736.57983 56614 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.4800 66.5750 66.0700 66.1250 280 2690 130.72421 1970 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 79.1100 79.1100 78.4400 78.5750 3313 9513 817.81704 10389 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.2000 79.4100 78.9000 78.9675 314 8334 249.96061 3157 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.2000 64.2900 63.7525 63.8675 2272 14742 476.09105 7423 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.6200 64.6500 64.1500 64.2475 141 1857 42.141 654 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.7050 49.9425 49.5800 49.6500 85371 661515 123850.4621 2487034 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.0975 50.2775 49.9175 49.9875 3284 227821 2909.47837 58016 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.4725 50.6225 50.2775 50.3075 492 85572 517.64467 10250 USDINR 29-May-12 50.8075 50.8800 50.5375 50.6025 41 26218 49.38808 973 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.0425 51.1400 50.8200 50.8400 42 11923 109.17677 2138 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.2450 51.3000 51.2450 51.3000 10 5738 8.87436 173 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.4000 51.5000 51.4000 51.5000 8 2028 8.54259 166 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.8100 51.8100 51.7900 51.7900 2 2071 0.1036 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)