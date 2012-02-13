Feb 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 118,562.57 million rupees
Open interest : 1,034,102
Volume : 2,375,823
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.5600 65.7950 65.3800 65.4075 7640 18773 2881.53637 43987
EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.1075 66.1575 65.7725 65.8050 178 2719 39.1486 594
EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.3500 66.3500 66.1000 66.1000 2 180 0.13245 2
GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.5350 78.5350 77.8600 78.0175 2757 8454 707.49813 9059
GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.8550 78.8550 78.3500 78.4925 215 8272 107.45048 1368
JPYINR 27-Feb-12 63.8500 64.0350 63.4200 63.5075 1509 14893 357.67921 5621
JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.3200 64.3700 63.8650 63.8875 103 1930 25.5436 399
USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.7000 49.7150 49.3000 49.3425 72688 600327 110042.9001 2226507
USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.9900 50.0450 49.6350 49.6900 3199 236172 3830.1348 76980
USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.3225 50.3925 49.9900 50.0625 402 84973 386.0772 7703
USDINR 29-May-12 50.6500 50.6500 50.2550 50.3300 50 26309 41.17223 817
USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.7200 50.7200 50.4925 50.5200 24 11977 27.2837 539
USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.7075 50.7075 50.7075 50.7075 7 5838 10.966 216
USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.2100 51.4000 51.1550 51.1550 3 7356 25.70756 502
USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.0000 52.0000 51.5200 51.5200 2 2571 26.8 520
USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.8500 51.8500 51.8500 51.8500 1 779 25.925 500
USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.2975 52.2975 51.9000 51.9400 8 2579 26.61727 509
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
