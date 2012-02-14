Feb 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 103,437.67 million rupees Open interest : 1,021,567 Volume : 2,069,188 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.1400 65.3175 64.9600 65.2950 8178 17800 2880.75863 44237 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.5250 65.7200 65.3675 65.7000 337 3004 110.01607 1680 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.6500 66.0400 65.6500 66.0400 18 207 2.10527 32 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.8100 77.9775 77.6200 77.9350 2553 7813 550.45239 7079 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.2250 78.4000 78.0800 78.3525 141 8204 55.66918 712 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 63.7200 63.8700 63.2050 63.4200 1462 16376 445.82109 7029 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.1000 64.2225 63.5975 63.7900 168 2630 83.56748 1310 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.4900 49.5850 49.3800 49.4850 76999 583362 95739.93085 1935638 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.8475 49.9275 49.7225 49.8300 2153 246253 2752.31751 55258 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.2100 50.2725 50.0675 50.1925 334 85089 413.38599 8243 USDINR 29-May-12 50.4800 50.5400 50.3225 50.4350 51 26444 95.37395 1893 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.0300 50.8000 50.0300 50.5575 46 13478 156.49962 3091 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.9500 50.9500 50.4150 50.9000 24 3551 150.74903 2966 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.2425 51.2425 51.2425 51.2425 1 7356 1.02485 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)