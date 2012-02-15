Feb 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 98,386.863 million rupees Open interest : 1,105,300 Volume : 1,972,571 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.3000 65.5500 64.9000 64.9800 6398 14146 2458.05944 37819 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.4550 65.4650 65.2825 65.3600 226 3767 102.93715 1575 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.7000 77.7000 77.3425 77.5525 2503 7706 615.56183 7939 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.1550 78.1550 77.8000 78.0000 162 8339 66.52658 853 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 63.3575 63.3575 62.7600 62.9650 1688 15504 380.28264 6046 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 63.3200 63.4050 63.1500 63.3575 153 2771 35.24084 557 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.5125 49.5575 49.2825 49.4175 71522 639170 89744.73815 1817712 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.8000 49.8500 49.6225 49.7550 2542 269037 4161.4876 83715 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.1025 50.1225 49.9675 50.0975 452 86366 613.15991 12250 USDINR 29-May-12 50.3000 50.3925 50.2400 50.3875 97 26394 89.05481 1770 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.5100 50.5800 50.4875 50.5800 18 13668 21.63018 428 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.7150 50.8300 50.7000 50.8300 9 3676 9.13422 180 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.9900 50.9900 50.9900 50.9900 1 2029 0.05099 1 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.1900 51.3500 51.1900 51.2500 8 6856 36.76094 716 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.5000 51.5100 51.5000 51.5025 2 2571 0.30901 6 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.5200 51.5200 51.5200 51.5200 1 417 25.76 500 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.7600 51.8600 51.7600 51.8600 2 803 0.10362 2 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.3000 53.3000 51.9200 52.1100 3 2080 26.06541 502 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)