Feb 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 82,131.989 million rupees Open interest : 1,195,585 Volume : 1,642,034 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 64.8300 65.0750 64.6000 64.8425 6180 13831 2186.8057 33753 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.0100 65.7600 65.0000 65.2525 365 4286 149.60634 2295 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.7500 65.7500 65.5000 65.5000 11 353 13.2155 201 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.7850 78.2475 77.7850 78.1825 3060 7904 807.05024 10344 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.3400 78.6750 78.0650 78.6400 472 10808 343.16661 4373 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.3300 79.0500 78.3300 79.0500 48 518 34.28639 434 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 62.7600 62.8375 62.2525 62.4375 1596 15256 341.83024 5479 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 62.8900 63.0000 62.6300 62.7850 238 2518 71.55824 1140 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.0000 63.1200 63.0000 63.1200 3 5 0.25212 4 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.1850 49.4800 49.1850 49.3650 56806 721687 73007.2503 1480095 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.7775 49.7800 49.6000 49.7075 2241 270218 3734.4579 75168 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.0375 50.0800 49.9500 50.0525 426 92963 868.75788 17365 USDINR 29-May-12 50.3100 50.3500 50.2500 50.3200 163 28655 359.996 7157 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.5500 50.5850 50.5000 50.5700 72 15010 204.60588 4047 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.0500 51.0500 51.0500 51.0500 3 2144 6.68791 131 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.1500 51.4900 51.1500 51.4900 5 6858 1.69085 33 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.4000 51.4000 51.4000 51.4000 1 2571 0.771 15 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)