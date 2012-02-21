Feb 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 106,619.69 million rupees Open interest : 1,125,787 Volume : 2,136,155 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.1900 65.3950 65.1400 65.2775 8198 14181 3288.05323 50384 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.5000 65.9500 65.5000 65.6850 775 4836 363.87331 5540 EURINR 26-Apr-12 65.9000 66.1500 65.9000 66.1250 98 2023 114.80961 1737 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.2100 78.2100 77.8375 77.9700 2780 7224 703.26443 9021 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.0450 78.5800 78.0450 78.4650 311 10927 126.52359 1613 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 77.0000 79.0250 77.0000 78.9400 90 1016 49.5055 627 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 61.9475 61.9475 61.5600 61.8475 2223 15813 621.80158 10074 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 62.5025 62.5025 61.9300 62.1950 223 2354 44.01725 709 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.3200 62.4000 62.3200 62.4000 2 7 0.24944 4 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.2550 49.3925 49.1350 49.3475 96768 579809 92983.87041 1888834 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.5800 49.7450 49.4750 49.7025 3824 329882 7218.57255 145605 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.8750 50.0800 49.8375 50.0525 573 94104 637.4068 12766 USDINR 29-May-12 50.1600 50.3600 50.1275 50.3425 106 29263 139.37759 2777 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.4050 50.5500 50.4000 50.5500 118 14487 152.13899 3015 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.6300 50.8250 50.6000 50.8150 23 4676 76.18719 1503 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.8425 51.0500 50.8200 51.0500 14 2322 19.29521 379 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.1300 51.1300 51.0025 51.0025 3 7360 25.60358 502 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.1600 51.5200 51.1600 51.4900 5 2071 26.45929 514 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.1500 52.1500 52.1500 52.1500 1 1303 26.075 500 USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.2200 52.3100 51.2200 52.3100 2 2129 2.61331 51 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)