Feb 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 102,012.17 million rupees Open interest : 1,107,887 Volume : 2,042,835 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.2500 65.3250 65.0650 65.2475 8045 14175 2784.51176 42686 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.6300 65.7425 65.5475 65.6700 541 5062 218.63669 3330 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.0100 66.0300 65.9700 66.0300 6 2015 7.13088 108 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.0600 78.0600 77.4175 77.5050 3018 7556 833.03663 10725 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.2650 78.3600 77.9225 77.9875 309 10709 129.42665 1656 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.6050 78.6125 78.6050 78.6125 16 1016 28.65051 365 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 61.7625 61.7800 61.4025 61.4625 1960 14613 487.10134 7915 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 62.1100 62.1100 61.7900 61.8325 235 1939 99.66751 1610 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.2600 49.3700 49.0500 49.3250 92692 516100 86061.12547 1745915 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.2850 49.7250 49.2375 49.6775 3992 364278 9299.55397 187318 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.9850 50.0800 49.9400 50.0450 743 107303 1669.43389 33386 USDINR 29-May-12 50.2700 50.3550 50.2300 50.3025 125 31382 308.81734 6140 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.5300 50.6150 50.5300 50.5800 48 15260 80.84209 1598 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.7700 50.8250 50.7700 50.8000 3 4722 2.43952 48 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.0500 51.0500 51.0500 51.0500 2 2323 0.1021 2 USDINR 26-Sep-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 51.3900 1 7361 0.05127 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.4100 51.4900 51.4100 51.4900 14 2073 1.6456 32 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)