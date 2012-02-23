Feb 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 92,250.399 million rupees Open interest : 1,113,793 Volume : 1,851,621 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.3500 65.5900 65.1600 65.4650 6559 14774 2121.22858 32412 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.7100 66.0200 65.7000 65.8875 749 7235 397.65734 6035 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.0000 66.3300 65.9225 66.2700 17 2070 6.88883 104 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.3000 77.3925 77.1925 77.3525 1848 7037 477.29698 6176 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 77.7550 77.8900 77.6800 77.8575 319 10726 182.50033 2347 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.2500 78.3075 77.7100 78.3050 4 1016 1.79789 23 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 61.4425 61.5600 61.3550 61.4350 1619 14298 375.96024 6118 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.8500 61.9450 61.7500 61.8175 211 2465 124.88415 2020 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.3150 49.3450 49.1525 49.2350 99927 442979 75993.16542 1543236 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.6850 49.6875 49.5100 49.5850 5317 435131 11381.95234 229459 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.9950 50.0175 49.8800 49.9525 489 112440 755.0929 15115 USDINR 29-May-12 50.2875 50.2875 50.1700 50.2500 182 32978 321.69922 6402 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.5125 50.5575 50.4725 50.5000 46 15826 70.71863 1400 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.7025 50.7025 50.7025 50.7025 9 4746 7.20733 142 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.9100 51.0000 50.9100 51.0000 13 2375 8.87088 174 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.2800 51.3600 51.2300 51.2600 23 7697 23.47827 458 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)