Feb 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 121,703.39 million rupees Open interest : 1,262,125 Volume : 2,443,421 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.6000 65.7950 65.5125 65.6275 6512 13728 2384.36002 36312 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.0800 66.2325 65.9400 66.0450 797 9586 431.95127 6535 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.3650 66.6500 66.3650 66.4950 82 3166 76.11657 1144 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.4000 77.6300 77.1525 77.4275 2702 5228 944.8629 12207 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 77.8025 78.1300 77.6575 77.8925 537 11342 365.47559 4688 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.4000 78.5925 78.4000 78.5000 44 1216 16.08815 205 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 61.3825 61.5700 60.6850 60.8325 3220 10119 1179.00296 19327 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.7500 61.7500 61.1725 61.2175 918 8104 721.35112 11745 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.9100 61.9100 61.6000 61.6000 11 53 3.32877 54 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.1500 49.1925 48.9400 49.0050 105813 455998 91246.46291 1859240 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.5850 49.5850 49.2750 49.3400 11185 554742 21717.61914 439521 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.8300 49.9050 49.6325 49.6750 1182 122243 1862.61475 37423 USDINR 29-May-12 50.1325 50.1825 49.9500 50.0200 398 34726 563.5782 11250 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.3350 50.4200 50.3000 50.3000 83 16331 101.90726 2023 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.5600 50.6650 50.5550 50.6650 40 5070 66.43026 1312 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.7725 50.7725 50.7725 50.7725 2 2376 0.10167 2 USDINR 26-Sep-12 50.9300 51.1600 50.9300 51.0725 7 8097 22.1438 433 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)