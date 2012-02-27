Feb 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 141,834.83 million rupees Open interest : 1,363,255 Volume : 2,827,061 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.9000 65.9900 65.7550 65.9400 3591 6244 1484.62487 22520 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.2000 66.6200 66.2000 66.5500 5823 18024 2634.78394 39643 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.6050 67.0500 66.6050 66.9625 90 3513 62.10605 928 EURINR 29-May-12 66.9400 66.9400 66.9400 66.9400 1 1 0.06694 1 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.7000 77.8900 77.6250 77.7875 1055 3013 485.60373 6244 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.2400 78.8000 78.1500 78.7300 2162 16682 1164.29537 14841 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.5275 79.2100 78.5275 79.2050 148 2807 166.51405 2108 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 60.4200 60.4925 60.2700 60.4575 1496 6844 622.91118 10313 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.2200 61.7400 60.6600 61.5175 4186 13666 1564.37229 25567 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.0000 62.0650 61.0000 61.8825 39 123 6.14138 100 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.0050 49.0725 48.9525 49.0450 14700 384509 30244.59465 616947 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.3025 49.7050 49.2850 49.6575 77375 667173 98295.11683 1985598 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.6725 50.0700 49.6450 50.0175 2268 164692 4429.62921 88855 USDINR 29-May-12 50.0150 50.3675 49.9600 50.3200 367 37828 508.4977 10143 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.2325 50.6400 50.2325 50.6050 61 17004 61.94318 1230 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.4600 50.8500 50.4600 50.8125 22 5382 24.15627 477 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.6250 51.0600 50.6200 51.0600 8 2462 7.37597 145 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.1500 51.4500 51.1400 51.3900 16 7857 39.33335 767 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.0000 51.6000 51.0000 51.5550 29 2073 5.23123 102 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.7500 51.7500 51.7500 51.7500 3 417 0.56925 11 USDINR 27-Dec-12 51.8900 51.9000 51.7500 51.9000 4 808 26.4458 511 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.0500 52.0500 52.0500 52.0500 2 2133 0.5205 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)