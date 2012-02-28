Feb 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,779.059 million rupees Open interest : 940,370 Volume : 1,266,199 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.6000 66.6000 65.6300 66.4300 4736 20092 1900.89354 28598 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.9375 67.0350 66.8600 66.8900 86 3695 33.79928 505 EURINR 29-May-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.2825 1 102 6.79478 101 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.0200 71.0200 71.0200 71.0200 1 1700 120.734 1700 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.5900 78.5900 78.2500 78.3025 2410 15866 640.86342 8175 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.9000 78.9400 78.7500 78.8025 89 3235 51.22553 650 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.6650 61.8300 61.2025 61.3825 4250 15592 1419.13321 23070 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.1200 62.1675 61.6325 61.7650 165 1408 112.26973 1810 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.5500 49.5925 49.4100 49.4375 80965 624675 56935.41308 1150351 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.8875 49.9550 49.7825 49.8250 1539 179216 2326.46818 46650 USDINR 29-May-12 50.2300 50.2450 50.0850 50.1150 144 39423 146.15577 2915 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.4375 50.4500 50.4025 50.4025 14 17239 18.71101 371 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.6750 50.7350 50.6700 50.7350 6 5387 3.95383 78 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.8950 50.9325 50.8950 50.8950 22 2504 21.23569 417 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.2500 51.2500 51.1625 51.1800 26 8107 38.03164 743 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.3225 51.4025 51.3225 51.4025 3 2078 0.7194 14 USDINR 26-Feb-13 51.9700 52.1025 51.9700 52.1025 4 51 2.6571 51 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)