Feb 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,098.16 million rupees Open interest : 1,035,016 Volume : 2,185,138 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.3825 66.5600 66.2625 66.3025 6518 18782 2622.99699 39508 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.7200 66.9900 66.7200 66.7500 258 4087 74.30997 1111 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.4200 78.6800 78.3100 78.6475 2506 15768 876.43601 11158 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.9600 79.1750 78.9575 79.1250 180 6772 353.83551 4477 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.2500 61.4550 61.1100 61.2925 2364 15214 534.57229 8723 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.7775 61.8575 61.6125 61.7250 48 1402 17.11458 277 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.3500 49.3975 49.1350 49.3650 125045 701668 100599.5417 2039201 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.6675 49.7750 49.5725 49.7425 2083 193471 3447.45727 69367 USDINR 29-May-12 49.9200 50.0650 49.9100 50.0400 226 39533 240.13461 4802 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.2300 50.3500 50.2300 50.3125 74 15479 186.53106 3707 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.5700 50.6025 50.5200 50.6025 19 5888 30.77678 609 USDINR 29-Aug-12 50.7400 50.8800 50.7400 50.8000 8 2529 1.72722 34 USDINR 26-Sep-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 51.1800 1 8107 0.3063 6 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.1000 51.2500 51.1000 51.2050 9 2080 2.3545 46 USDINR 29-Jan-13 51.8900 51.8900 51.8900 51.8900 1 2138 0.25945 5 USDINR 26-Feb-13 51.9100 52.1400 51.9100 52.1300 16 2098 109.80787 2107 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)