Mar 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 91,495.97 million rupees Open interest : 985,812 Volume : 1,827,435 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-2012 66.1750 66.2500 65.8975 66.0125 5,798 20,054 18,134.11 27,476 EURINR 26-Apr-2012 66.5100 66.5500 66.3700 66.4850 105 4,195 255.83 385 GBPINR 28-Mar-2012 78.6900 78.9950 78.6500 78.9475 2,435 17,893 7,697.44 9,766 GBPINR 26-Apr-2012 79.2000 79.5000 79.1700 79.4400 259 8,308 1,725.09 2,175 JPYINR 28-Mar-2012 61.2125 61.2200 60.9375 61.1525 3,249 12,817 10,049.30 16,447 JPYINR 26-Apr-2012 61.4450 61.5800 61.3725 61.5575 44 1,419 62.12 101 USDINR 28-Mar-2012 49.5000 49.5750 49.4275 49.5400 95,538 622,723 844,019.21 1,704,979 USDINR 26-Apr-2012 49.8575 49.9500 49.8100 49.9200 1,466 214,814 28,577.60 57,298 USDINR 29-May-2012 50.1075 50.2550 50.1075 50.2150 302 40,847 3,075.35 6,127 USDINR 27-Jun-2012 50.4300 50.5200 50.4200 50.5200 37 15,834 646.06 1,280 USDINR 27-Jul-2012 50.6575 50.6575 50.6500 50.6500 7 5,888 283.97 560 USDINR 29-Aug-2012 50.9550 51.0300 50.9550 51.0100 8 2,741 159.14 312 USDINR 26-Sep-2012 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 51.0825 2 8,106 51.25 100 USDINR 29-Oct-2012 51.3800 51.4500 51.3800 51.4000 4 2,080 14.39 28 USDINR 27-Nov-2012 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 51.5575 0 417 0.00 0 USDINR 27-Dec-2012 51.8000 51.8000 51.8000 51.8000 1 908 51.80 100 USDINR 29-Jan-2013 51.9100 52.0200 51.9100 52.0200 2 2,238 52.54 101 USDINR 26-Feb-2013 52.2500 52.2500 52.2500 52.2500 2 2,098 104.50 200 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com