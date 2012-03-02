Mar 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,198.14 million rupees Open interest : 1,046,758 Volume : 2,331,986 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.9000 66.2900 65.8600 65.9425 6798 19345 2397.40257 36318 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.6425 66.6450 66.3125 66.3725 162 4464 65.46196 985 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.9725 79.3600 78.8800 79.2250 3072 18404 830.79763 10497 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.5100 79.8700 79.5100 79.7350 204 9672 144.20826 1810 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.0100 61.1600 60.8150 61.0950 2769 12296 967.26846 15858 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.3000 61.5675 61.3000 61.5250 44 1431 6.44977 105 JPYINR 29-May-12 61.6200 61.8200 61.6200 61.8200 2 2 0.12344 2 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.4500 49.8625 49.4500 49.7825 122879 638105 105967.3159 2130866 USDINR 26-Apr-12 49.8975 50.2400 49.8650 50.1625 2817 249483 4591.83913 91598 USDINR 29-May-12 50.1700 50.5500 50.1700 50.4600 1292 48259 1728.35301 34246 USDINR 27-Jun-12 50.4475 50.8350 50.4475 50.7400 93 16224 166.17584 3277 USDINR 27-Jul-12 50.8275 51.0500 50.8275 51.0500 78 7137 117.42217 2306 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.0625 51.2850 51.0625 51.2250 19 2886 11.77296 230 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.3000 51.5500 51.3000 51.4275 33 8314 16.57156 322 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.5500 51.6100 51.4400 51.5925 8 2141 4.48095 87 USDINR 27-Nov-12 51.7500 51.9000 51.7500 51.9000 2 417 0.51825 10 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.0500 52.0500 52.0500 52.0500 1 913 0.26025 5 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.2100 52.2100 52.2100 52.2100 2 2243 0.26105 5 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.2425 52.5050 52.2425 52.4325 16 5022 181.45976 3459 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)