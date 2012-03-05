Mar 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,544.04 million rupees Open interest : 1,032,907 Volume : 2,608,201 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.8075 66.2450 65.7800 66.1425 7440 17423 3512.3016 53133 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.4200 66.7150 66.4200 66.6000 136 6059 166.96443 2510 EURINR 29-May-12 67.0200 67.0200 66.8850 66.8850 3 107 0.33497 5 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.0550 79.3375 79.0000 79.2500 2829 17464 1661.7597 20977 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.6375 79.8150 79.6000 79.7500 112 9781 64.18044 805 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.1000 61.8200 61.1000 61.7550 4226 11407 1398.67714 22720 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.6500 62.2100 61.6500 62.1625 106 1216 26.00288 419 JPYINR 29-May-12 61.9375 61.9375 61.9375 61.9375 1 3 0.06194 1 USDINR 28-Mar-12 49.8700 50.2550 49.8700 50.1600 124461 641851 121493.535 2424223 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.2500 50.6325 50.2375 50.5375 2458 238355 3279.53938 64934 USDINR 29-May-12 50.7075 50.9100 50.6550 50.8475 523 50557 674.93736 13295 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.0600 51.1600 51.0000 51.1450 103 16224 105.6515 2068 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.2500 51.4000 51.2225 51.4000 112 7761 105.02388 2045 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.4750 51.6025 51.4475 51.6025 25 3263 37.06385 719 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.6825 51.8500 51.6825 51.8000 8 8314 13.62997 263 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.9900 51.9900 51.9900 51.9900 1 2141 0.05199 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.0500 52.3500 52.0500 52.3500 13 981 4.33145 83 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)