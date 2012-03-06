Mar 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 138,375.36 million rupees Open interest : 976,263 Volume : 2,711,474 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.2625 66.6200 66.1825 66.4500 6639 18758 3130.42539 47123 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.7925 67.0750 66.7300 66.9625 155 7139 133.77498 2000 EURINR 29-May-12 67.1900 67.3625 67.1900 67.3625 9 161 3.62862 54 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.5500 79.8375 79.4000 79.7650 3197 16836 1727.11208 21672 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.9000 80.3050 79.9000 80.2375 129 9848 117.96646 1472 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.7075 62.5950 61.6500 62.4650 4038 10735 1049.24638 16889 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.1375 62.9975 62.1000 62.9025 129 1216 36.75023 586 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.2475 50.6600 50.1975 50.6075 86636 569079 128888.2934 2557039 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.6150 51.0400 50.5825 50.9825 2333 244959 2498.71248 49207 USDINR 29-May-12 50.9300 51.3350 50.8800 51.3000 409 55202 548.67275 10756 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.1725 51.6225 51.1725 51.6225 88 17644 147.5413 2876 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.4300 51.8000 51.4300 51.8000 54 7852 68.95455 1336 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.6400 52.0000 51.6400 51.9375 19 3389 10.58169 204 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.8550 52.2000 51.8550 52.2000 7 8314 3.0246 58 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.8200 52.9100 52.8000 52.9100 7 5131 10.67772 202 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)