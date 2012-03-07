Mar 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 147,255.82 million rupees Open interest : 1,061,785 Volume : 2,868,679 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.6300 66.9950 66.3000 66.3450 7275 20427 3264.69294 48974 EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.1000 67.4600 66.7600 66.8250 138 7210 31.70835 473 EURINR 29-May-12 67.3425 67.3425 67.3425 67.3425 3 164 3.15938 47 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.9925 80.1600 79.3600 79.4275 3036 14946 1176.53045 14745 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 80.5500 80.6125 79.8800 79.9175 292 11170 250.09014 3113 GBPINR 29-May-12 80.8200 80.8200 80.7000 80.7400 16 550 65.73799 814 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 62.6675 63.1800 62.5250 62.5800 4877 10441 1414.55008 22502 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.2825 63.5500 62.9800 62.9975 110 1277 24.42317 386 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.5200 63.5200 63.5200 63.5200 2 7 0.25408 4 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.8000 50.9925 50.4775 50.5200 81248 630674 135158.8014 2663094 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.2000 51.3675 50.7700 50.8750 2885 258565 4768.36183 93245 USDINR 29-May-12 51.5225 51.6675 51.1800 51.2275 399 56946 592.81755 11539 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.9675 51.9675 51.4800 51.4925 114 19205 313.65381 6079 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.0975 52.1300 51.7250 51.7400 55 8599 112.19256 2164 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.2825 52.3300 51.9400 51.9400 12 3411 3.33999 64 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.4775 52.4800 52.2800 52.2800 18 9342 53.84128 1029 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.6025 52.6125 52.6025 52.6125 2 422 0.52608 10 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.9000 52.9000 52.9000 52.9000 2 985 0.2116 4 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.3900 53.3900 52.9500 53.1400 12 2213 15.06883 283 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.4000 53.4000 53.3000 53.3000 2 5231 5.864 110 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)