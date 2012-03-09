Mar 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,817.85 million rupees Open interest : 1,226,313 Volume : 2,163,578 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.5500 66.7000 66.1825 66.2400 5750 16779 2347.70444 35360 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.8500 67.0725 66.6975 66.7150 193 7828 89.22994 1336 EURINR 29-May-12 67.1850 67.1850 67.1850 67.1850 1 165 0.06719 1 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.5500 79.5500 78.9150 78.9500 3153 14081 981.95466 12402 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.9100 79.9100 79.4700 79.5100 151 11668 88.02524 1103 GBPINR 29-May-12 80.2500 80.3000 80.2500 80.3000 26 1100 44.39036 553 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.5700 61.6900 61.1500 61.1900 4428 10533 1085.29621 17679 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.1000 62.3325 61.5700 61.5850 204 1484 100.48169 1628 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.5500 62.5500 62.5500 62.5500 1 6 0.06255 1 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.2700 50.2700 50.0650 50.0950 64964 785707 100333.4395 1999770 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.6425 50.6600 50.4625 50.4925 2177 265440 3807.62421 75305 USDINR 29-May-12 50.9000 50.9700 50.7900 50.8075 514 62138 822.18254 16156 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.1075 51.2425 51.0625 51.0900 26 19472 24.74696 484 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.3050 51.5000 51.3050 51.3450 18 9715 62.30935 1213 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.5100 51.7000 51.5100 51.7000 11 3505 22.91097 444 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.9525 51.9525 51.9000 51.9000 9 9342 6.2862 121 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.0000 52.0000 52.0000 52.0000 3 2121 1.04 20 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.1400 53.1400 53.1400 53.1400 1 5229 0.10628 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)