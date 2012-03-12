Mar 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 123,911.29 million rupees Open interest : 1,157,937 Volume : 2,443,305 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.0000 66.0000 65.5500 65.7800 6071 16273 2507.67978 38155 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.2125 66.3050 66.0050 66.2775 123 7827 36.14229 546 EURINR 29-May-12 66.6000 66.6000 66.6000 66.6000 6 315 9.98 150 EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.3200 67.3200 67.3200 67.3200 1 50 3.366 50 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.7550 78.7550 78.3500 78.4025 2476 12226 1217.16756 15501 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.0600 79.2375 78.9000 78.9500 175 11703 128.7102 1629 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.8000 61.2000 60.7550 61.0375 2721 10284 916.34344 15026 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.1175 62.1175 61.2500 61.4475 52 1471 7.49353 122 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.0000 50.2200 50.0000 50.1775 62485 683898 108832.4337 2169842 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.4800 50.6100 50.4275 50.5725 2585 276469 6495.43329 128493 USDINR 29-May-12 50.4375 50.9150 50.4375 50.8825 1437 86021 3451.11097 67849 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.1200 51.2100 51.0950 51.0950 85 20063 138.34538 2705 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.3900 51.4500 51.3400 51.4150 52 10774 137.91463 2684 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.5575 51.6500 51.5575 51.6200 7 3524 2.42647 47 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.8400 51.8400 51.8400 51.8400 1 9342 0.05184 1 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.7800 52.9600 52.7800 52.9600 2 2213 0.26444 5 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.8700 52.8700 52.8700 52.8700 2 5484 26.435 500 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)