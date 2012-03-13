India's industrial output up 3.1 pct y/y in April
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Mar 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,708.04 million rupees Open interest : 1,186,502 Volume : 2,142,839 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.1500 66.3000 65.6600 65.6975 6340 16497 2456.50009 37297 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.5500 66.5750 66.1700 66.2075 156 8188 53.69908 810 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.5000 78.5000 78.2175 78.4275 2716 11500 1168.73448 14917 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 78.9500 79.0600 78.8175 79.0500 168 11164 126.21553 1600 GBPINR 29-May-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.5125 2 1100 23.71125 300 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.0925 61.0925 60.4700 60.6200 4800 8490 1693.25191 27876 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.3700 61.3825 60.9000 61.0750 143 1525 24.02599 393 JPYINR 29-May-12 61.4200 61.4200 61.4200 61.4200 2 10 0.24568 4 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.1000 50.1500 49.9850 50.1050 61936 680208 98161.74122 1960965 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.4700 50.5400 50.3825 50.5000 1654 298543 3332.58978 66050 USDINR 29-May-12 50.8325 50.8600 50.7100 50.8325 469 89154 1104.13466 21743 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.0825 51.1500 51.0250 51.1125 122 21499 273.56108 5357 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.2700 51.3800 51.2700 51.3725 27 11596 50.21683 978 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.5200 51.6400 51.5200 51.6400 14 3637 37.36681 724 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.8000 51.8000 51.8000 51.8000 4 9342 1.24311 24 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.9900 51.9900 51.9900 51.9900 1 2122 0.05199 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.4000 52.4000 52.4000 52.4000 1 985 5.24 100 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.6500 52.6500 52.6500 52.6500 1 2213 5.265 100 USDINR 26-Feb-13 52.8500 52.8500 52.8000 52.8000 5 8729 190.255 3600 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.