Mar 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,032.83 million rupees Open interest : 1,157,258 Volume : 2,307,349 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.6400 65.6400 65.3000 65.5800 6549 16423 2698.91438 41235 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.0000 66.1100 65.7975 66.0700 247 8321 91.51643 1388 EURINR 29-May-12 66.2800 66.4325 66.2800 66.4325 10 334 1.39415 21 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.4000 78.8925 78.1000 78.7450 2999 14076 1292.64919 16430 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.0000 79.4550 78.9575 79.3175 121 11640 72.93415 922 GBPINR 29-May-12 79.7775 79.8850 79.7500 79.7500 8 1550 50.48536 634 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 79.9250 1 0 7.77769 99 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.1300 60.3975 59.9450 60.0100 4140 8788 1188.46909 19750 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 60.7025 60.7500 60.3850 60.4675 240 1634 70.30037 1160 JPYINR 29-May-12 61.2900 61.2900 60.7600 60.7600 9 30 1.39859 23 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.0400 50.1975 50.0150 50.1100 59152 652953 107915.7239 2153675 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.5725 50.5875 50.4125 50.4950 1694 311199 3110.22602 61594 USDINR 29-May-12 50.8000 50.9000 50.7400 50.8225 268 90988 325.62986 6408 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.0575 51.2000 51.0575 51.1025 69 22609 158.83876 3107 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.3300 51.4575 51.3300 51.3475 15 11664 37.71677 734 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.5825 51.5975 51.5825 51.5975 3 3647 0.61902 12 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.6800 52.6800 52.0400 52.2500 3 417 0.36597 7 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.5000 52.5050 52.5000 52.5050 2 985 7.87525 150 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)