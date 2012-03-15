Mar 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 154,442.19 million rupees Open interest : 1,143,380 Volume : 3,032,747 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.5100 66.0800 65.4800 65.9825 7104 16349 2963.10526 45053 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.0500 66.5500 65.9975 66.4675 240 8384 57.67995 870 EURINR 29-May-12 66.5000 66.7600 66.5000 66.7600 6 353 1.33317 20 EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.9975 67.9975 67.9975 67.9975 1 50 0.67998 10 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.5600 79.2100 78.5600 79.1100 3110 12865 1276.24603 16172 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.3875 79.7650 79.1775 79.6675 217 11711 62.21561 782 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.1600 60.7200 59.7800 60.5975 6041 9348 1757.72457 29189 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 60.3175 61.1450 60.2425 61.0600 226 1508 32.01496 527 JPYINR 29-May-12 61.3000 61.3000 61.3000 61.3000 3 40 0.613 10 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.3025 50.6275 50.2500 50.5500 80341 617368 141729.8178 2811318 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.5500 51.0200 50.5500 50.9425 2747 315924 4881.12699 96070 USDINR 29-May-12 50.9975 51.3475 50.9800 51.2725 695 85936 1195.30218 23356 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.3025 51.6275 51.2850 51.5675 151 24899 350.33394 6815 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.5550 51.9100 51.5550 51.8100 26 11762 27.0379 523 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.7300 52.1400 51.7300 52.0400 12 3769 7.84437 151 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.0500 52.4000 52.0025 52.2500 7 9342 27.7374 531 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.4000 52.4000 52.4000 52.4000 1 2122 0.524 10 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.5000 52.5000 52.5000 52.5000 2 631 18.27 348 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.9000 52.9000 52.9000 52.9000 1 986 0.0529 1 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.9300 53.0800 52.9300 53.0500 7 1304 49.28847 930 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.2000 53.4000 53.2000 53.4000 3 8729 3.24738 61 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)