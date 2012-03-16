Mar 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 173,912.82 million rupees Open interest : 1,152,769 Volume : 3,421,389 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.1000 66.1900 65.6500 65.8475 6361 13783 2313.46316 35074 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.5000 66.6400 66.2000 66.3350 225 8538 53.79002 810 EURINR 29-May-12 66.9850 66.9900 66.6175 66.7000 24 488 9.40434 141 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.1450 79.3950 78.9000 79.1950 2856 11882 1289.53974 16285 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 79.7000 79.9500 79.4625 79.7750 300 13337 208.24319 2610 GBPINR 29-May-12 80.1000 80.2500 80.1000 80.2500 3 1550 0.6414 8 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.4875 60.5450 60.1100 60.1750 3803 8334 1276.09274 21144 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.0750 61.0750 60.5650 60.6000 121 1641 29.54272 486 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.4200 50.5700 50.2850 50.3675 90507 626196 159542.1977 3164203 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.8325 50.9600 50.6900 50.7475 4519 329121 7615.83683 149902 USDINR 29-May-12 51.1525 51.2875 51.0350 51.0775 830 83692 1271.69728 24865 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.4175 51.5450 51.3500 51.4025 76 26279 162.86923 3166 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.7075 51.8025 51.1250 51.7900 35 12422 110.5018 2137 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.9300 52.0175 51.7700 51.9600 25 4040 23.30914 449 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.2400 52.2400 52.2050 52.2050 7 9342 5.48124 105 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.3100 52.3200 52.2800 52.3200 4 2124 0.20919 4 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)