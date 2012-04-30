Apr 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 81,563.288 million rupees Open interest : 1,638,599 Volume : 1,522,672 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.0100 70.1425 69.8400 70.0875 4453 19593 1737.65594 24819 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.2925 70.5300 70.2925 70.5075 103 6319 38.67924 549 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.8300 70.8300 70.8300 70.8300 1 222 0.07083 1 GBPINR 29-May-12 85.7300 86.2500 85.7300 86.1950 2579 28712 1001.34254 11640 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.4450 86.7500 86.3500 86.7125 131 2192 95.50661 1103 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.8400 86.8400 86.7550 86.7550 3 92 0.26069 3 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.0200 87.0200 87.0200 87.0200 1 1 0.08702 1 JPYINR 29-May-12 65.7675 66.1400 65.7600 66.1025 1815 8729 563.75329 8550 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 66.1825 66.4900 66.1825 66.4850 32 256 5.30655 80 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 66.7925 66.7925 66.7925 66.7925 1 2 0.06679 1 USDINR 29-May-12 52.7950 53.0550 52.7400 53.0325 32592 1317049 73073.59457 1381348 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.1150 53.3900 53.0950 53.3600 1788 145638 4284.87859 80458 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.5125 53.7025 53.4250 53.6975 148 37030 234.26794 4374 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.7825 54.0225 53.7825 54.0050 95 32527 198.6138 3686 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.0350 54.3025 54.0350 54.2675 65 17242 171.6368 3169 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.3225 54.5500 54.3225 54.5475 37 5232 129.98184 2387 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.6000 54.8000 54.6000 54.7550 11 3537 23.88387 436 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8000 54.9950 54.7200 54.9950 9 1757 1.31743 24 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.3125 55.3125 55.3125 55.3125 1 9944 0.05531 1 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.5000 55.6900 55.1500 55.6900 4 2515 1.49031 27 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.8400 55.9000 55.8400 55.9000 2 10 0.8379 15 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)