May 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 118,070.83 million rupees Open interest : 1,525,362 Volume : 2,183,586 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.0900 70.4250 69.8400 69.9600 9467 21617 4924.84402 70216 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.3925 70.8400 70.3000 70.3800 104 6492 57.95892 822 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.8400 70.8400 70.8400 70.8400 17 372 19.46488 275 GBPINR 29-May-12 85.9500 86.4300 85.7500 86.1250 3517 27479 1258.79537 14605 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.3650 86.8725 86.2975 86.6075 170 2467 86.24299 994 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.1000 87.2000 87.0000 87.0900 18 123 2.70039 31 JPYINR 29-May-12 66.0025 66.3400 65.9100 66.2675 2905 8098 781.65417 11819 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 66.4050 66.6600 66.4000 66.6525 42 349 14.91809 224 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.0625 2 12 0.73677 11 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0000 53.3200 52.8600 53.2500 53867 1192957 107049.6231 2012497 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.2700 53.6525 53.2200 53.5900 2702 149441 2973.93128 55559 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.5700 53.9950 53.5700 53.9250 295 38281 337.04464 6258 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.0000 54.3000 54.0000 54.2400 189 35821 300.7515 5554 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.5025 54.5900 54.4950 54.5900 24 17990 47.91492 879 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.7000 54.8850 54.6850 54.8275 17 5400 23.38717 427 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.7100 55.0500 54.7100 54.9825 8 3740 17.02805 310 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.0500 56.0500 55.0300 55.3000 18 1962 23.88125 430 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.5000 55.7750 55.5000 55.6500 10 8965 57.72454 1035 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.0000 56.1950 56.0000 56.1950 4 2504 1.90635 34 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.0500 56.3000 56.0500 56.2775 40 1292 90.32699 1606 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)