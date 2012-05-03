May 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 115,016.53 million rupees
Open interest : 1,680,706
Volume : 2,112,828
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 29-May-12 69.9500 70.5625 69.9500 70.5300 6918 18391 3138.66885 44592
EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.3800 70.9750 70.3800 70.9525 174 6512 74.57407 1053
EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.4550 72.5000 70.4550 72.5000 4 100 0.57183 8
GBPINR 29-May-12 86.2500 86.8900 86.2500 86.8325 3943 26088 1951.2879 22528
GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.9300 87.3825 86.9300 87.3400 229 3772 201.90929 2318
GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.5000 87.6500 87.4000 87.6500 11 159 6.65536 76
GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.9000 88.3500 87.9000 88.3500 13 262 23.05621 262
JPYINR 29-May-12 66.3500 66.8775 66.3500 66.8225 2401 9760 672.45555 10080
JPYINR 27-Jun-12 66.8025 67.2400 66.8025 67.2050 95 527 27.52125 410
USDINR 29-May-12 53.3000 53.7525 53.3000 53.7150 50690 1343926 104424.0791 1948360
USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.6800 54.0725 53.6775 54.0325 2544 146295 3048.96312 56553
USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.0825 54.3900 54.0825 54.3500 629 45411 1116.65876 20580
USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.4000 54.6700 54.4000 54.6575 136 36465 159.02597 2913
USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.7200 54.9500 54.7200 54.9200 55 18499 72.82521 1327
USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.0500 55.2225 55.0000 55.2000 49 5199 51.49588 934
USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.3250 55.4800 55.3250 55.4200 6 3854 6.3702 115
USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4000 55.6000 55.4000 55.6000 10 2009 2.60795 47
USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.8400 55.9500 55.8400 55.9500 2 696 8.3815 150
USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.0000 56.2000 56.0000 56.1500 5 8966 1.34459 24
USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.2975 56.4000 56.2500 56.2500 5 2503 26.94926 478
USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 1 1312 1.13 20
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
SPEED GUIDE :
RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:>
INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF,
NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES :
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)