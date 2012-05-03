May 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 115,016.53 million rupees Open interest : 1,680,706 Volume : 2,112,828 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.9500 70.5625 69.9500 70.5300 6918 18391 3138.66885 44592 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.3800 70.9750 70.3800 70.9525 174 6512 74.57407 1053 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.4550 72.5000 70.4550 72.5000 4 100 0.57183 8 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.2500 86.8900 86.2500 86.8325 3943 26088 1951.2879 22528 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.9300 87.3825 86.9300 87.3400 229 3772 201.90929 2318 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.5000 87.6500 87.4000 87.6500 11 159 6.65536 76 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.9000 88.3500 87.9000 88.3500 13 262 23.05621 262 JPYINR 29-May-12 66.3500 66.8775 66.3500 66.8225 2401 9760 672.45555 10080 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 66.8025 67.2400 66.8025 67.2050 95 527 27.52125 410 USDINR 29-May-12 53.3000 53.7525 53.3000 53.7150 50690 1343926 104424.0791 1948360 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.6800 54.0725 53.6775 54.0325 2544 146295 3048.96312 56553 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.0825 54.3900 54.0825 54.3500 629 45411 1116.65876 20580 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.4000 54.6700 54.4000 54.6575 136 36465 159.02597 2913 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.7200 54.9500 54.7200 54.9200 55 18499 72.82521 1327 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.0500 55.2225 55.0000 55.2000 49 5199 51.49588 934 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.3250 55.4800 55.3250 55.4200 6 3854 6.3702 115 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4000 55.6000 55.4000 55.6000 10 2009 2.60795 47 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.8400 55.9500 55.8400 55.9500 2 696 8.3815 150 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.0000 56.2000 56.0000 56.1500 5 8966 1.34459 24 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.2975 56.4000 56.2500 56.2500 5 2503 26.94926 478 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 56.5000 1 1312 1.13 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)