May 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 150,152.84 million rupees Open interest : 1,486,809 Volume : 2,750,629 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.8525 71.1000 70.4900 70.5600 7545 21561 3480.02044 49115 EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.3175 71.5000 70.9000 70.9375 207 6648 78.32588 1098 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.5500 71.5500 71.5000 71.5000 10 433 6.3129 88 GBPINR 29-May-12 87.1325 88.5000 86.9050 86.9875 3713 25237 1416.45588 16228 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.7050 88.0025 87.3900 87.4425 235 3933 116.94785 1332 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.3500 3 265 0.26621 3 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.0200 67.5575 66.9150 66.9825 3404 9431 946.37808 14064 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.5275 67.9025 67.3000 67.3350 98 487 27.02329 400 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 68.3975 68.3975 67.4925 67.4925 2 12 0.13589 2 USDINR 29-May-12 53.8825 54.1750 53.7200 53.7775 59616 1148288 139399.4572 2582489 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.2775 54.4925 54.0325 54.0800 2994 140115 3594.38672 66204 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.5000 54.7975 54.3500 54.4000 448 46674 440.94759 8067 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.9000 55.1000 54.6525 54.7025 144 36296 117.29329 2136 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.1000 55.3500 54.9000 54.9850 49 18668 41.66836 755 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.4600 55.5950 55.1000 55.1700 49 6403 98.02765 1769 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.7500 55.7500 55.7400 55.7400 10 3863 2.45399 44 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.6800 56.0000 55.5200 55.6150 21 2504 28.65741 515 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.2300 56.4000 56.2300 56.3100 4 8106 63.061 1120 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.5500 56.6000 56.3300 56.3300 6 3498 68.53241 1216 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.7200 56.9150 56.7200 56.8100 35 4387 226.49709 3984 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)