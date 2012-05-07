May 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 147,430.15 million rupees Open interest : 1,423,660 Volume : 2,717,923 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.0500 70.1025 69.1500 69.2350 9389 22340 4412.39998 63460 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.5500 70.5500 69.2725 69.6100 230 7837 152.50353 2183 EURINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.4325 1 433 0.70265 10 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.9000 87.0400 85.7600 85.8925 5135 23834 1902.12201 22058 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.5000 87.5100 86.2550 86.3700 239 4054 98.07421 1131 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.2000 87.2000 87.2000 87.2000 3 161 0.26084 3 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.4500 67.6325 66.4525 66.6000 3830 9428 1079.09734 16117 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.8975 68.0000 66.8400 66.9025 127 486 35.78586 531 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.8375 2 20 1.20884 18 USDINR 29-May-12 53.8900 54.0175 53.0925 53.1725 62168 1061471 131448.7812 2458800 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.0000 54.3200 53.4100 53.4850 3949 155437 5295.11164 98509 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.5000 54.6000 53.7300 53.8000 958 50755 1136.91301 21061 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.7700 54.7700 54.0350 54.1150 670 41679 968.77982 17871 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.9900 54.9900 54.3200 54.3575 233 19764 255.36436 4686 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.1700 55.1700 54.5000 54.5925 43 6533 37.48267 685 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.2500 55.2500 54.7500 54.7500 6 3984 6.68642 122 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.7500 55.7500 55.0000 55.0000 8 2475 3.20702 58 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.8000 56.0000 55.1500 55.3000 6 1121 30.985 560 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.4900 56.4975 55.9175 56.1000 69 11848 564.68478 10060 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)