May 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 149,812.72 million rupees Open interest : 1,299,829 Volume : 2,778,081 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.1000 69.6550 68.9225 69.5575 8118 20097 3448.76895 49776 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.5300 70.0525 69.3325 69.9800 183 8218 64.11546 920 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.7000 69.9925 69.7000 69.9925 6 451 1.25709 18 EURINR 29-Aug-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.4800 2 521 34.74639 501 GBPINR 29-May-12 85.8500 86.3125 85.5350 86.2400 5133 23506 1834.03908 21347 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.3400 86.7750 86.0200 86.7125 265 4023 151.9033 1756 JPYINR 29-May-12 66.4500 67.0775 66.1150 66.9375 4029 9313 1179.03412 17717 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 66.6500 67.4200 66.4800 67.2975 129 552 25.04648 374 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 67.6000 67.6000 67.6000 67.6000 3 20 0.338 5 USDINR 29-May-12 53.1450 53.5625 52.9100 53.3950 70029 947172 134410.5856 2524457 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.4000 53.8900 53.2300 53.7250 4288 140201 7285.23866 135813 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.7500 54.2100 53.5500 54.0500 695 51913 569.08935 10550 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.9575 54.5000 53.8950 54.4000 283 42384 480.50873 8861 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.1875 54.7550 54.1500 54.7000 142 20556 234.1985 4306 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.4100 55.0000 54.3850 54.8225 25 6599 10.51298 192 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.6425 54.9200 54.5825 54.9200 5 4001 1.03843 19 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.9900 55.3525 54.8000 55.3175 18 2625 12.94432 235 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.1500 55.1500 55.1500 55.1500 1 1121 0.1103 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.2800 56.2800 56.2800 56.2800 1 3498 0.05628 1 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9000 56.4000 55.9000 56.2700 8 13058 69.19237 1231 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)