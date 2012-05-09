May 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 166,017.81 million rupees Open interest : 1,285,726 Volume : 3,051,241 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.4500 70.1700 69.4500 70.0625 7448 19916 3208.75519 45927 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.2000 70.5400 69.9725 70.4675 341 8010 188.95971 2688 EURINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.3750 22 566 22.28679 315 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.5700 72.5000 69.5700 72.5000 41 1100 187.21272 2608 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.2525 87.1400 86.2525 87.0425 3826 23494 1471.68752 16953 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.5975 87.6000 86.5975 87.5300 314 4768 171.46101 1964 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.5400 87.5400 87.5400 87.5400 1 160 0.08754 1 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.2700 67.9775 67.2075 67.8675 2763 9773 643.35736 9529 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.5500 68.3075 67.5500 68.2475 99 799 46.45755 684 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 68.5200 68.5200 68.5200 68.5200 2 20 0.3426 5 USDINR 29-May-12 53.6250 54.1025 53.6250 54.0025 74249 911778 153230.5234 2844785 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.9200 54.4200 53.9000 54.3350 3032 143781 4058.02997 74884 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.1500 54.7300 54.1500 54.6700 965 57215 1289.95905 23677 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.7325 55.0300 54.6150 54.9175 284 46723 461.52445 8418 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.9975 55.2600 54.9000 55.1600 238 25983 864.76285 15718 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.2000 55.5900 55.1800 55.5900 51 7627 97.16707 1752 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.4500 55.6500 55.4500 55.6500 4 4111 11.6845 210 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.6200 55.7600 55.4600 55.7600 3 2646 1.16896 21 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.3050 56.7400 56.3000 56.7400 5 3572 5.12709 91 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.6800 56.9250 56.5000 56.8525 37 13684 57.25536 1011 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)