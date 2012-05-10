May 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 183,212.57 million rupees Open interest : 1,197,121 Volume : 3,385,972 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.0600 70.0800 68.7025 69.2750 8556 23333 3581.96193 51683 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.4150 70.4150 69.2525 69.6650 256 8052 76.22377 1093 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.0025 70.0025 70.0025 70.0025 1 567 0.07 1 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.7100 87.2500 85.8000 86.4875 4491 22002 1768.89826 20482 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.5150 87.5150 86.3000 86.9500 368 5336 219.82756 2530 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.2000 87.2000 87.2000 87.2000 1 160 0.0872 1 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.9000 67.9225 66.7025 67.2250 2999 9332 769.18555 11444 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 68.0025 68.0025 67.1000 67.5875 94 723 15.13253 224 USDINR 29-May-12 54.0525 54.1250 53.1750 53.5900 90205 796974 170140.2396 3176025 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.4000 54.4500 53.5025 53.9175 4490 146244 4344.36465 80642 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.6750 54.6750 53.8025 54.2125 1048 60361 1043.8951 19267 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.8800 54.9850 54.1925 54.5200 219 49153 363.49094 6666 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.9350 54.9350 54.5225 54.7825 56 26642 107.90715 1968 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.0000 55.0025 54.7800 55.0025 22 8153 102.72306 1864 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1000 55.5000 55.0075 55.5000 7 4141 16.88991 306 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.5700 55.7000 55.5700 55.7000 8 4146 83.4107 1501 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.7100 55.7100 55.7100 55.7100 1 1071 2.7855 50 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.9300 56.0500 55.9300 56.0500 3 8107 1.17465 21 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.3000 56.4800 56.1600 56.2500 5 3792 68.65673 1222 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.3000 56.4700 56.1800 56.2925 56 18832 505.6537 8982 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)