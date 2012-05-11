May 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 131,097.33 million rupees Open interest : 1,235,945 Volume : 2,415,160 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.3000 69.6125 69.2000 69.5425 5879 22855 2550.46718 36712 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.7000 69.9500 69.6350 69.9000 136 8098 78.94234 1130 EURINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.2725 1 567 0.70245 10 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.2500 86.7500 86.2500 86.5675 2144 21942 829.83234 9583 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.9275 87.1800 86.9100 87.0275 158 6898 264.94612 3044 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7075 4 180 8.93102 102 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.1825 5 321 35.14135 400 JPYINR 29-May-12 66.9200 67.4900 66.9200 67.2375 2437 10096 554.08045 8234 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.3800 67.8200 67.3800 67.5825 67 796 12.50975 185 USDINR 29-May-12 53.6200 53.8900 53.5775 53.7925 62132 808328 120081.3759 2233263 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.8575 54.1725 53.8575 54.0875 2512 159569 4191.65479 77531 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.3500 54.4700 54.2175 54.3725 563 63268 819.58229 15077 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.2700 55.2700 54.5350 54.7375 202 50896 316.97374 5797 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.0100 55.0100 54.7450 54.9800 56 27172 63.22817 1152 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.1700 55.2600 55.0000 55.1650 63 8338 76.23088 1382 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.3000 55.3900 55.2500 55.2950 25 4186 34.70608 627 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.6975 55.6975 55.6975 55.6975 1 4146 0.38988 7 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.1800 56.1800 56.1000 56.1000 3 3793 1.23433 22 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.3000 56.6000 56.1800 56.2975 135 34496 1176.40502 20902 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)