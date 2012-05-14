May 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 126,348.66 million rupees Open interest : 1,251,713 Volume : 2,316,830 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.4500 69.6500 69.2350 69.5625 5295 25065 2766.24049 39854 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.9975 70.0300 68.9975 69.9550 134 7832 50.99151 731 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.3000 70.3000 70.3000 70.3000 4 577 0.703 10 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.5200 87.0000 86.2525 86.8025 2901 21904 1297.52745 14988 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.1625 87.4000 86.7400 87.3200 158 8976 246.7319 2835 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6600 2 172 0.875 10 JPYINR 29-May-12 66.5400 67.8000 66.5400 67.6550 2027 10173 526.26301 7806 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.4800 68.1000 67.4525 68.0375 79 908 20.32031 300 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 68.5475 68.5475 68.5475 68.5475 1 20 0.06855 1 USDINR 29-May-12 53.7350 54.1450 53.7125 54.0550 63753 801870 114639.6059 2125371 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.1800 54.4450 54.0100 54.3525 2985 163090 4694.48261 86577 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.4300 54.7400 54.3100 54.6925 593 68857 905.06865 16616 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.4975 55.0050 54.4975 55.0000 217 56246 566.10145 10328 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.9775 55.2500 54.9775 55.2500 75 32094 367.12805 6657 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.2800 55.4700 55.2800 55.4200 29 8361 44.05783 795 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.5500 55.6700 55.5500 55.6700 8 4202 23.81713 428 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.6500 55.8000 54.6500 55.8000 6 4149 0.66653 12 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.6300 56.6300 56.4550 56.4550 3 3793 0.39556 7 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.4000 56.7600 56.3700 56.6375 66 33424 197.62442 3504 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)