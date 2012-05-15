May 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 133,483.77 million rupees Open interest : 1,189,338 Volume : 2,443,940 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.7200 69.8700 69.0300 69.2600 6560 23848 3345.5199 48285 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.6500 69.7650 69.4225 69.6350 314 8479 144.07593 2068 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.9525 69.9975 69.9525 69.9975 17 608 4.97039 71 GBPINR 29-May-12 87.0000 87.3275 86.4475 86.4975 3553 20343 1347.29453 15529 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.7000 87.7000 86.9000 86.9425 236 10908 295.41761 3386 JPYINR 29-May-12 67.8375 67.9550 67.3000 67.4575 2052 11248 566.22342 8386 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.8375 67.9825 67.6500 67.7175 74 927 17.42041 257 USDINR 29-May-12 54.0150 54.2900 53.8200 53.9475 67108 725523 121601.6155 2253148 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.4100 54.5850 54.1300 54.2350 3754 173547 3864.39163 71208 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.8000 54.8700 54.4300 54.5275 426 65947 630.59223 11558 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.0000 55.1500 54.7400 54.8300 258 59182 735.29976 13407 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.0350 55.1300 54.9725 55.0300 81 31900 142.72041 2591 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.3950 55.4000 55.1900 55.2950 87 9178 195.39936 3533 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.6000 55.6000 55.6000 55.6000 2 4203 0.16636 3 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.7700 55.8500 55.6000 55.6000 10 4191 44.47006 798 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.5000 56.5500 56.3150 56.4150 90 39306 548.201 9712 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)