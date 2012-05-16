May 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 175,925.58 million rupees
Open interest : 1,359,007
Volume : 3,194,456
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 29-May-12 69.1900 69.5225 68.9000 69.4425 8787 19201 3815.37149 55173
EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.4100 69.8800 69.3200 69.8300 213 9144 129.21093 1859
EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.8050 69.9075 69.7200 69.9075 16 614 6.07929 87
GBPINR 29-May-12 86.6500 87.0375 86.1075 86.9525 5147 25336 2313.87616 26664
GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.3450 87.5075 86.8900 87.4425 264 11469 222.56543 2549
GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.6000 87.6500 87.6000 87.6500 4 178 0.6133 7
JPYINR 29-May-12 67.7700 67.9500 67.2375 67.8300 2449 11991 619.51497 9151
JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.9525 68.3800 67.8500 68.1375 100 1108 45.29895 665
JPYINR 27-Jul-12 68.1200 68.1200 68.1200 68.1200 1 22 0.13624 2
USDINR 29-May-12 54.1850 54.6800 54.1000 54.6350 77792 814484 155543.585 2857416
USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.4200 54.9900 54.4100 54.9525 6548 220853 9904.95107 180907
USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.6000 55.2825 54.6000 55.2400 1351 75148 1904.94677 34590
USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.0000 55.6000 55.0000 55.5575 405 62266 493.8029 8918
USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.3775 55.7850 53.4300 55.7775 168 33532 373.15454 6709
USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.7000 56.0500 55.6050 56.0000 76 10202 167.81629 3005
USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.6000 56.2250 55.6000 56.2250 39 4583 33.25806 594
USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.0000 56.4000 55.7500 56.4000 20 4392 12.19688 217
USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.6000 56.6000 56.6000 56.6000 1 8108 0.0566 1
USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.8000 57.0000 56.5050 57.0000 12 3587 20.04198 353
USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.6000 57.2200 56.6000 57.1750 98 42789 319.10911 5589
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
