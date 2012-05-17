May 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 133,901.54 million rupees
Open interest : 1,339,771
Volume : 2,430,892
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 29-May-12 69.3800 69.4800 69.1400 69.2650 4756 18702 2051.94562 29592
EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.5700 69.8800 69.5325 69.6575 141 9083 91.84338 1317
EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.1000 70.1000 70.1000 70.1000 6 639 3.15295 45
EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.7000 71.7000 71.7000 71.7000 1 1100 0.0717 1
GBPINR 29-May-12 86.7000 86.9025 86.3750 86.4800 3397 24872 1218.56881 14072
GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.1100 87.2500 86.9000 86.9550 176 12702 212.87596 2447
GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.4600 87.4600 87.4600 87.4600 1 151 3.0611 35
JPYINR 29-May-12 67.7000 68.1250 67.5575 68.0625 2564 13900 799.3622 11772
JPYINR 27-Jun-12 68.0400 68.5000 67.9275 68.4125 206 3755 428.55341 6274
JPYINR 27-Jul-12 68.7400 68.7400 68.7400 68.7400 25 1008 104.64708 1521
USDINR 29-May-12 54.5450 54.7000 54.3250 54.6175 60017 771359 122027.5938 2237457
USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.8500 55.0000 54.6200 54.9200 3675 228102 4710.99432 85908
USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.0775 55.3000 54.9200 55.2175 793 85825 1255.19921 22746
USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.3650 55.6000 55.2150 55.5375 384 64368 433.05958 7820
USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.4875 55.8125 55.2000 55.7800 95 33701 110.90498 1994
USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.9900 55.9975 55.3500 55.3500 30 10230 36.11765 646
USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.0900 56.2300 56.0900 56.2000 12 4753 12.57895 224
USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.1600 56.5500 56.1600 56.5500 22 4600 23.17635 411
USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.3250 56.8000 56.3250 56.4000 6 1092 11.97765 212
USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.9700 57.1800 56.9000 57.1600 6 3598 2.68154 47
USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.9000 57.2975 56.9000 57.2525 125 46231 363.17504 6351
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
