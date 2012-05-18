BRIEF-Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
May 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 150,605.91 million rupees Open interest : 1,463,100 Volume : 2,722,034 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.2000 69.6300 69.2000 69.2850 5325 18593 2162.30643 31130 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.7975 70.0000 69.6000 69.7025 131 9042 64.43691 924 EURINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.9675 13 787 20.7337 296 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.3000 70.3000 70.3000 70.3000 1 636 8.0845 115 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.7000 86.7000 86.0200 86.1050 4483 21908 1414.60507 16374 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.9150 87.1450 86.5500 86.6225 281 12795 231.16078 2663 JPYINR 29-May-12 68.6300 69.3600 68.5175 68.6550 3282 12988 892.61712 12929 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.0500 69.7500 68.9775 69.0500 215 3559 178.07688 2570 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.6625 69.8000 69.3075 69.5825 44 2311 117.13766 1682 USDINR 29-May-12 54.6025 55.0100 54.4500 54.5375 71736 879304 131807.3638 2405066 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.9500 55.3200 54.8075 54.8475 6955 227306 11228.12002 203655 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.3775 55.6225 55.1225 55.1650 958 93168 1734.69791 31278 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.7000 55.9200 55.4375 55.4450 424 68634 555.38366 9976 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.9800 56.1500 55.7025 55.7025 63 33723 70.64587 1262 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.3400 56.3700 55.9125 55.9400 38 10599 29.13839 520 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4000 56.4000 56.2925 56.2925 9 4753 0.95775 17 USDINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4100 2 4600 0.11286 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.6250 56.6250 56.6250 56.6250 1 8118 0.56625 10 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3500 57.3500 57.1000 57.1000 2 3603 0.34285 6 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.4500 57.5900 57.1425 57.2000 50 46673 89.4273 1559 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
BANGKOK, June 8 Prices of Thai rice hit their highest in nearly four years while those of the Vietnamese grain rose to their strongest in more than two years on strong demand from key importing countries, traders said on Thursday.