May 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 150,605.91 million rupees Open interest : 1,463,100 Volume : 2,722,034 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.2000 69.6300 69.2000 69.2850 5325 18593 2162.30643 31130 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.7975 70.0000 69.6000 69.7025 131 9042 64.43691 924 EURINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.9675 13 787 20.7337 296 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.3000 70.3000 70.3000 70.3000 1 636 8.0845 115 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.7000 86.7000 86.0200 86.1050 4483 21908 1414.60507 16374 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.9150 87.1450 86.5500 86.6225 281 12795 231.16078 2663 JPYINR 29-May-12 68.6300 69.3600 68.5175 68.6550 3282 12988 892.61712 12929 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.0500 69.7500 68.9775 69.0500 215 3559 178.07688 2570 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.6625 69.8000 69.3075 69.5825 44 2311 117.13766 1682 USDINR 29-May-12 54.6025 55.0100 54.4500 54.5375 71736 879304 131807.3638 2405066 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.9500 55.3200 54.8075 54.8475 6955 227306 11228.12002 203655 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.3775 55.6225 55.1225 55.1650 958 93168 1734.69791 31278 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.7000 55.9200 55.4375 55.4450 424 68634 555.38366 9976 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.9800 56.1500 55.7025 55.7025 63 33723 70.64587 1262 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.3400 56.3700 55.9125 55.9400 38 10599 29.13839 520 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4000 56.4000 56.2925 56.2925 9 4753 0.95775 17 USDINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4100 2 4600 0.11286 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.6250 56.6250 56.6250 56.6250 1 8118 0.56625 10 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3500 57.3500 57.1000 57.1000 2 3603 0.34285 6 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.4500 57.5900 57.1425 57.2000 50 46673 89.4273 1559 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)