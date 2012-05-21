May 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 132,196.33 million rupees Open interest : 1,633,920 Volume : 2,383,063 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.3900 70.3500 69.3900 70.2775 7371 20494 2951.30817 42158 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.1000 70.7100 70.1000 70.6700 223 9545 115.07921 1636 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.5050 70.9975 70.5050 70.9975 23 907 10.9634 155 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.3250 87.1400 86.1000 87.0400 4715 22671 1382.98784 15955 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.5700 87.6000 86.5175 87.5500 399 14157 237.83458 2726 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.6000 87.9525 87.4800 87.9500 28 310 22.33315 255 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6200 2 323 0.17544 2 JPYINR 29-May-12 68.5125 69.5075 68.5125 69.4050 3252 13268 820.1886 11873 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.5525 69.8950 69.1475 69.8250 140 3982 65.53479 941 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.7100 70.1000 69.7100 70.1000 7 2311 0.8388 12 USDINR 29-May-12 54.7100 55.1175 54.5200 55.0650 59124 989741 116367.9568 2122491 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.6400 55.4300 54.6400 55.3650 5577 273688 8367.59686 151628 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.1525 55.7500 55.1525 55.7150 788 97969 1043.98186 18817 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.5525 56.0475 55.5450 55.9925 381 70723 368.833 6617 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6975 56.2500 55.6975 56.2150 97 34044 116.25263 2077 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.1800 56.5200 56.0450 56.4300 57 11127 89.08205 1582 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.3200 56.7500 56.3200 56.6000 27 4896 95.44955 1689 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.4800 57.1500 56.4800 56.9475 22 4644 59.32959 1047 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.2900 57.2900 57.2900 57.2900 1 1093 0.05729 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.2250 57.4800 57.2250 57.3525 2 8119 0.11471 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3900 57.6200 57.0700 57.6200 5 3624 1.31433 23 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.3000 57.8500 57.3000 57.7025 44 46284 79.12289 1376 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)