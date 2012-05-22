May 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 159,196.28 million rupees Open interest : 1,662,635 Volume : 2,856,165 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.3775 70.8000 69.8600 70.7650 6980 20323 2587.7942 36746 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.3800 71.1975 70.3800 71.1500 260 9604 125.18759 1768 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.3050 71.6850 71.3050 71.6850 2 911 0.2856 4 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.8100 87.5300 86.3000 87.4875 4466 23307 1455.98217 16716 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.2700 88.0000 86.8200 87.9500 393 15540 274.8305 3138 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.5000 88.2200 87.5000 88.2200 8 331 2.1967 25 JPYINR 29-May-12 69.1600 69.5900 68.6575 69.5025 3220 12489 877.0967 12660 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.5300 69.9500 69.2200 69.8725 214 4431 247.25409 3550 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.0000 70.0000 69.8850 70.0000 5 2311 1.32968 19 USDINR 29-May-12 54.8650 55.5300 54.6200 55.4900 79204 945972 138075.6085 2502286 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.0000 55.8325 54.9425 55.7950 8766 330787 11731.63437 211322 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.4025 56.1500 55.3025 56.1075 1266 100238 1534.01831 27477 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.8500 56.4700 55.7600 56.4025 908 84424 1347.84402 24014 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0175 56.6500 56.0175 56.6500 167 37269 322.60987 5728 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.4500 56.9750 56.3200 56.9000 74 14312 244.34423 4319 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4000 57.1000 56.4000 57.0500 27 5836 60.11525 1055 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.6800 57.3500 56.6800 57.3500 18 4846 17.5834 308 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9000 56.9000 56.9000 56.9000 2 1094 0.1138 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.4000 58.2700 57.4000 58.2700 8 3684 5.86411 102 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.6000 58.2500 57.6000 58.2500 164 44926 284.59154 4926 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)