May 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 166,414.80 million rupees Open interest : 1,655,247 Volume : 2,944,732 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.5650 71.1250 70.3525 70.9150 6974 21283 2722.07466 38413 EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.0200 71.4800 70.8225 71.2925 313 9756 155.29261 2178 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.5575 71.8975 71.5575 71.6650 13 919 3.22325 45 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.5000 73.3000 72.5000 73.3000 8 1100 7.38127 101 GBPINR 29-May-12 87.5500 88.4300 87.5500 88.1425 3868 23024 1216.67039 13810 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.3500 88.8700 88.1000 88.6225 419 16213 258.49532 2920 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 89.0525 89.3000 89.0000 89.3000 9 307 4.54805 51 JPYINR 29-May-12 69.9500 70.8175 69.7450 70.5950 3911 13339 812.99164 11559 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.4000 71.1875 70.1775 70.9350 209 4882 111.02053 1569 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.3400 3 2311 0.21393 3 USDINR 29-May-12 55.7000 56.2650 55.5750 56.0650 83146 878546 141161.6659 2520540 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.6400 56.5700 55.6400 56.3750 9959 350376 15240.06767 270782 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.3950 56.8850 56.1950 56.7125 1675 113654 2387.90974 42203 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.7000 57.1900 56.5000 57.0475 765 91048 855.58831 15021 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.7575 57.4000 56.7575 57.2275 178 37645 126.19785 2208 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.9950 57.6400 56.9950 57.4700 200 25175 750.28634 13085 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.4600 57.8850 57.3750 57.6000 30 6335 37.33178 648 USDINR 27-Dec-12 58.5100 58.5100 57.4800 58.1000 34 4711 24.00043 413 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.7200 58.4800 57.7200 58.4800 9 1119 1.56986 27 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.0250 58.6000 57.0250 58.6000 20 7621 58.88969 1005 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.0000 58.9100 58.0000 58.5575 12 3772 7.31208 125 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.6000 58.9700 58.1000 58.9500 102 42111 472.07124 8026 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)