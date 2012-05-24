May 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 194,385.70 million rupees Open interest : 1,624,127 Volume : 3,434,290 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.6600 70.9050 69.9900 70.0475 8496 18935 3926.53124 55698 EURINR 27-Jun-12 71.0200 71.2500 70.3950 70.4225 498 11268 311.10586 4389 EURINR 27-Jul-12 71.4550 71.4900 71.2200 71.2500 20 971 11.33131 159 GBPINR 29-May-12 88.2500 88.4200 87.2850 87.3575 4367 22508 1204.24956 13702 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.3025 88.9175 87.7625 87.8425 419 15338 270.51537 3066 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 89.0000 89.1925 88.4275 88.4275 14 327 3.72752 42 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.7100 88.7100 88.7100 88.7100 1 326 0.26613 3 JPYINR 29-May-12 70.6475 70.9650 70.1150 70.1500 3415 12281 671.98211 9524 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.6225 71.6225 70.5000 70.5300 250 5304 81.79493 1153 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.5850 71.5850 70.6900 70.6900 13 2328 10.65057 150 USDINR 29-May-12 56.2025 56.4100 55.6700 55.7175 89582 791870 169985.8654 3029672 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.5000 56.7300 55.9900 56.0350 10725 400602 15064.05183 267009 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.7000 57.0450 56.3000 56.3500 1578 120877 1651.40488 29147 USDINR 29-Aug-12 57.1500 57.3350 56.6125 56.6300 455 93858 421.06306 7382 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.2500 57.5200 56.7100 56.8300 144 38861 126.58863 2216 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.3875 57.8525 57.0600 57.0725 44 25382 28.56013 497 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.5100 58.1150 57.0125 57.1725 28 6697 23.8945 416 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.8000 58.4000 57.2675 57.2675 31 5093 30.06241 520 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.1050 58.3100 57.5000 57.6000 11 1267 11.01558 190 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.0500 58.0500 57.9000 58.0275 17 7704 19.55522 337 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.8000 58.8050 58.2100 58.2275 17 4029 48.4937 828 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.9500 59.1500 58.4500 58.5325 116 38301 482.99821 8190 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)