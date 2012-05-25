May 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 181,292.03 million rupees Open interest : 1,622,173 Volume : 3,233,012 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 70.1250 70.2500 69.5000 69.6375 8166 19628 3060.62316 43836 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.5000 70.6000 69.8050 69.9750 587 11708 233.14623 3324 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.1600 70.4000 70.1600 70.4000 15 1058 10.7457 153 GBPINR 29-May-12 88.3475 88.3475 86.5425 86.9050 4929 21384 1424.69552 16370 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 88.1500 88.2125 87.0125 87.3225 687 15458 323.36265 3698 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 88.2000 88.2000 87.2800 87.2800 9 380 6.48364 74 JPYINR 29-May-12 70.2875 70.4775 69.2975 69.6325 4145 11193 921.28573 13217 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.4650 71.4650 69.6800 69.9700 430 6544 203.39131 2905 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.5200 70.7825 70.0000 70.2100 6 2340 0.98771 14 USDINR 29-May-12 55.7200 56.0950 55.2150 55.3975 87986 737708 155640.9265 2801531 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.2000 56.4000 55.5200 55.7100 12742 447686 16394.01948 293547 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.4975 56.6975 55.8175 56.0075 1944 124521 1971.65951 35094 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.9000 56.9925 56.1150 56.3175 658 95780 532.58553 9436 USDINR 26-Sep-12 57.0000 57.1500 56.3200 56.4650 133 39314 97.49899 1723 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.3425 57.4500 56.6250 56.6800 23 25251 12.20481 215 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.3000 57.3000 56.7000 57.0000 7 6624 5.36028 94 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.4350 57.5000 56.5000 56.5000 4 5095 2.12424 37 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.6675 57.8000 57.6675 57.8000 2 1267 1.15348 20 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.9525 58.1000 57.6925 57.6925 12 7719 1.61988 28 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.2500 58.2500 57.7800 57.9025 29 5667 121.11302 2084 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.2500 59.2500 58.0000 58.1000 90 35848 327.04314 5612 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)